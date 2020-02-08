ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
08.02.2020

Kevin Prince Boateng Delighted With His Debut Goal For Besiktas

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kevin Prince Boateng has expressed his delight after scoring his goal for Besiktas.

Boateng announced his presence in the Turkish Super Lig as he climbed off the bench to power Besiktas to victory against Gaziantep.

The Ghana forward climbed off the bench to power the home side to a 3-0 win at the Vodafone Arena.

After failing to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes, Besiktas threw the nomadic Ghanaian into the fray for Adam Ljajic.

The 32-year-old's presence quickly sparked some creativity and saw Besiktas break the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

A last gasp strike from Dutch forward Jermain Lens saw Besiktas run out three-nil winners.

Meanwhile, Rahman Chibsah warmed the bench for Gaziantep in his side’s heavy pounding whiles Aziz Tetteh missed out on the game completely.

Boateng joined the Turkish club from Fiorentina on loan in the winter transfer.
