Roger Federer Set To Play Rafael Nadal In South Africa

Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal on 7 February 2020 at 8 p.m. in Cape Town, South Africa, for the benefit of children in the region. Tickets will go on sale in early September as the two icons attempt to set a world record for most attendees at a tennis match.

The Cape Town Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 50,000 spectators, will also host a celebrity/pro doubles match between Federer and Bill Gates, best known as the founder of the Microsoft Corporation, versus Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

“This Match in Africa is a dream comes true,” said Federer. “I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once‐in-lifetime moment for my family and me.”

"Nadal said: “Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Traveling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide – that will be fun.”

The Match in Africa 6 – Cape Town is presented in partnership with Rolex and Credit Suisse. Information regarding ticket sales will be communicated at a later date, with tickets going on sale in early September. The tickets will be priced to ensure the match is accessible to as many fans as possible. All net proceeds will be benefiting the Roger Federer Foundation’s programs in the region.