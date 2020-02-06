ModernGhanalogo

06.02.2020 Football News

Barca Dumped Out Of Cup By Last-Gasp Williams Strike

By Reuters
Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals as they were beaten 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams.

Striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to spark jubilant scenes inside a rocking San Mames stadium, just moments after he had squandered a gilt-edged chance.

Barca captain Lionel Messi spurned a glorious late opportunity for the visitors when he could only shoot at the legs of Athletic keeper Unai Simon while his fellow striker Antoine Griezmann also came close in the second half.

The Catalans have won the Cup a record 30 times but join Real Madrid in being knocked out after Zinedine Zidane's side were beaten 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad earlier on Thursday.

