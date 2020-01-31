Legon Cities Coach Goran Barjaktarevic Laments Individual Mistakes In Defeat To Karela

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has lamented over the mistakes caused by his team in their defeat to Karela United in the Ghana Premier League today.

The rebranded Wa All Stars club played as a guest to the Anyinase-based side today in a Match Week 7 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Karela United emerged as 3-0 winners on the back of an impressive performance at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park which they have adopted as their home grounds.

In a post-match interview, Legon Cities FC coach Goran Barjaktarevic has bemoaned the mistakes his players committed that lead to all the 3 goals scored by the opponent.

"We helped Karela United much with our individual mistakes and we paid the price for it. We made three terrible mistakes and we conceded three terrible goals”, the German tactician noted.

He added, “Almost 80% of the boys haven’t played in the Premier League before and so they lack experience but I don’t have any solution than to work with the lads in training and surely, the results will come.”

Due to inconsistent performances from Legon Cities in the first 7 matches of the Ghana Premier League season, they now find themselves in the relegation zone and will need to start picking up 3 points to boost their chances of retaining their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.