Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Reveals Samuel Boadu Will Coach Ashgold Soon

President of Obuasi Ashanti Gold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has disclosed that highly-rated coach Samuel Boadu will in the future be made the head coach for his club.

The young indigenous coach is regarded as one of the best trainers on the local scene after helping Medeama Sporting Club (SC) remain as one of the giants of Ghana football in the last few years.

Following his impressive performance with the Yellow and Mauves in the last couple of years, he has been appointed as the head coach for the Ghana u-15 team by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In an interview with Ashh FM today, Ashanti Gold president Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has opened up on his admiration for Coach Samuel Boadu. He has opined that despite his love for foreign coaches, he will hand the coaching job of the Miners to Boadu very soon.

“Medeama's Samuel Boadu is my future coach. He is preparing himself for Ashgold job in the near future”, he said.

He added, “It is true I always prefer a white coach but trust me he is a good coach and will be coaching the Miners very soon”.