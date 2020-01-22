Kotoko Sensation Mathew Cudjoe Set For Trials In Germany

Asante Kotoko whizkid Mathew Cudjoe Anim has been invited by top German Bundesliga clubs for trials in February 2020 as they seek to add the highly-rated youngster to their clubs’ roaster.

According to reports, the 16-year old winger is has been invited by some highly respected clubs in Germany to be assessed thoroughly by their technical handlers for a possible transfer deal.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich, are reported to have also offered the youngster the chance to train with them.

Meanwhile, other top clubs in France, Spain, Italy and England, we understand are all interested in securing the signature of the Ghana U20 star.

Cudjoe penned a season-long loan deal with the Porcupine Warriors from Division One League side Young Apostles FC after passing his mandatory and completing the formalities.

The highly-rated youngster was impressive in his unofficial debut for the club against Hearts of Oak in the 2019 President Cup last week Sunday.

Mathew Cudjoe was discovered during the maiden edition of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament which was organized by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan in 2018.

He went on trials with Italian side Bologna but was unsuccessful and was also part of the Ghana U-20 team that played at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.