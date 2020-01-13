Hearts of Oak Sign Emmanuel Nettey And Aziz Nurudeen On Transfer Deadline Day

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak has completed the signings of Emmanuel Nettey and Aziz Nurudeen on transfer deadline day in the West African country.

The services of the two highly-rated midfielders have been secured by the Phobians to give them a squad boost in the ongoing 2019/2020 top-flight campaign.

The experienced Emmanuel Nettey has joined on a free transfer while Aziz Nurudeen has been signed from Division One League side Vision FC.

They will be expected to fight for playing time with the likes of Benjamin Afutu as well as former Liberty Professionals midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway who joined the Rainbow family last weekend.

Having trained with the Accra-based club from last week, the new signings are now in contention to feature for Hearts of Oak when they take on West Africa Football Academy on Match Week 4 of the Ghana Premier League.