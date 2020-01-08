Ghana's Skeleton Olympian Akwasi Frimpong Captures First Top 10 Finish

Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, captured his first top 10 finish of the 2019/2020 skeleton season during the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation North American’s Cup skeleton races in Lake Placid, New York this week.

Frimpong placed 11th, 10th and 13th, respectively, in three races out of 22 athletes.

His best results of the season were good enough to beat athletes from USA, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

Frimpong improved his sliding time by more than a second on the same track in Lake Placid, which is the home of the 1932 and 1980 Olympics.

Frimpong is battling back from an achilles injury and is getting a feel for the sled again. He says it’s inspiring to see Ghana in the middle of the pack in international competitions.

“We can do all if we work hard and put our minds to it,” he says.

“The start times will come back and that can only help me get quicker overall in my sliding.”

Frimpong competes again in Lake Placid in the Inter-Continental Cup races during the week of ‪January 23.‬