Black Queens Goalkeeper Promoted To Police Corporal

Police Ladies goalkeeper, Fafali Dumehasi has been promoted to Corporal in the Ghana Police Service.

The Black Queens shot-stopper was among over 6,000 Junior Police Officers who were promoted by the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

Her promotion took effect from January 1, 2020.

The 26-year-old has represented Ghana at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.