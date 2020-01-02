Black Queens Goalkeeper Promoted To Police Corporal By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Police Ladies goalkeeper, Fafali Dumehasi has been promoted to Corporal in the Ghana Police Service.The Black Queens shot-stopper was among over 6,000 Junior Police Officers who were promoted by the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.Her promotion took effect from January 1, 2020.The 26-year-old has represented Ghana at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Black Queens Goalkeeper Promoted To Police Corporal
Police Ladies goalkeeper, Fafali Dumehasi has been promoted to Corporal in the Ghana Police Service.
The Black Queens shot-stopper was among over 6,000 Junior Police Officers who were promoted by the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.
Her promotion took effect from January 1, 2020.
The 26-year-old has represented Ghana at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.