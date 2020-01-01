Felix Annan To Pocket GHC4,000 Monthly Wages After Contract Extension With Kotoko

Felix Annan will take home GHC4, 000 as monthly wages after signing a contract extension with Asante Kotoko.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year contract extension at the club after months of speculations.

The former WAFA shot-stopper was reported to have requested to be on a $1200 monthly wage to make him a joint highest-paid player at the Club.

After meeting with Management, both parties settled on a GHC4000 monthly salary.

This could see the former Ghana U20 goalkeeper become the third highest-paid player at the Club after Ugandan George Abege and Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba.

The goalkeeper is currently the longest-serving member in the Kotoko team.

The Asante Kotoko skipper and goalkeeper will stay at the club until 2023.