Striker Emmanuel Boateng Weds Girlfriend Barbara [PHOTOS]

Dalian Yifang F.C. Striker Emmanuel Boateng tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Barbara in a beautiful wedding ceremony held at the Golden Bean Hotel on Saturday.

The wedding was attended by family members, Coaches such as Kwesi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu and some Black Stars players, (Frank Acheampong, Lawrence Atizigi, Nana Ampomah Kumawood actors and actresses, Emelia Brobbey, Daabo, Kweku Menu and many more celebs, both local and some foreign players,

Ernest Ohemeng, Caleb Salifu, Jerry Thompson, Ghana top Music Artist Kwabena Kwabena, Fameya and friends of both Emmanuel Boateng and Barbara Boateng grace the occasion to celebrate the beautiful day with the newly wedded couple's.

Boateng featured in Ghana's doubleheader in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

