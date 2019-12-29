MATCH REPORT: Yahaya Mohammed Hits Hat-Trick As Aduana Stars Defeat Inter Allies 4-0

Veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed netted a hat-trick this afternoon to power Aduana Stars to an emphatic 2-0 win over Inter Allies in the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

The domestic top-flight competition kicked off today with 18 clubs competing for the first time in the history of the GPL.

In a game played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Aduana Stars displayed their superiority right from the blast of the first half whistle as they took the game to the visitors.

Following constant pressure, the Fire lads finally broke the deadlock after 13 minutes of play through no other person than experienced striker Yahaya Mohammed.

Five minutes later, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker was at it again as he found the back of the net for a second time to give Aduana Stars a two-goal cushion to take into the first half break.

Aduana Stars continued their dominance in the second half and schooled Inter Allies who in truth failed to put up a good fight.

Later in the match, Yahaya Mohammed scored his third of the afternoon to complete his hat-trick as he handed Aduana Stars an important opening day victory.