I Am Interested In Team Success Not Personal Accolade - Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward, Andre Ayew has reiterated that he is interested in helping to win matches rather than to achieve personal glory.

The Ghana captain took his goal tally of the season to nine after scoring a brace in the Swans 3:1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

After helping Steve Cooper's side to end their six-match winless run, the 29-year-old says he is interested in team success rather than winning accolades.

“What’s important for me is to try and get wins," he told the official club website. "If my goals can bring wins then I must try to get more and more,” he added.

“The most important thing is receiving good supply from the players. The more that happens, the more goals I will score.

“It’s a good personal thing for me, but it’s more important for me to help the team get the points.”

The win have propelled Swansea City to the 10th position on the log with 34 points.

