Coach Stephen Abugri Signs 2-Year Contract With Techiman XI Wonders

Modernghana Sports can report that CAF License A coach Stephen Abugri has been appointed as the new head coach for Techiman Eleven Wonders ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Techiman-based club has been on the lookout for a License A coach in the past week after the Club Licensing Committee insisted that coaches without that license will not be allowed to coach any Premiership Club.

Following successful negotiations with former FC Samartex coach Stephen Abugri, he is set to be named as the new head coach for Techiman Eleven Wonders after signing a 2-year deal.

Confirming the move in an interview with Nimde3 FM, the gaffer shared, “Indeed it's true I have penciled a two year deal with Techiman City football club.

“Micky Charles is a very good and humble person that I think me working under him will bring the club success in the coming Season.

“I think my relationship with the supporters will be very great to push the team forward”.

The new coach has about two weeks to prepare the team for the new Ghana Premier League season which has been scheduled to kick off on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.