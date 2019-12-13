GFA Name Yaw Ampofo Ankrah As Chairman For Beach Soccer Committee

The Executive Council (Exco) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to chair a seven-member Beach Soccer Committee to continue the development of the sport in the country.

The newly-formed committee has been handed a one year mandate with several responsibilities assigned to them to see to the growth of Beach Soccer in Ghana.

With the President of the Beach Soccer Association chairing the committee, he will be working together with Solomon Torson as his vice, as well as Kwame Quayson, Kusi Gyamfi Awere, Nana Poku, George Darko, and Nicholas Addo as the remaining members.

According to the GFA, the committee is; “Responsible for managing and organizing various beach soccer competitions, with the Competitions Department of the GFA providing the necessary competition support for the Beach Soccer Committee”.

“Other responsibilities of the committee include supervising general preparations, competitions format, as well as draws and entries to competitions”, a communique on the GFA’s official website shared.

It continued, “The committee also has the responsibility of bringing the required innovation to deliver great competitions to the patrons of beach soccer.

“The Committee is also expected to promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the competition department of the GFA.

“The Beach Soccer Committee is further mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of the beach soccer competition derive the desired benefit without failure for the resources they invest in the event”.