PL: Liverpool Go Eight Points Clear With Dominant Win Over Man City

Liverpool strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

The Reds enjoyed the perfect start to the game as Fabinho lashed home a rare goal from the edge of the box with just six minutes on the clock.

Pep Guardiola was furious not to have been awarded a penalty for an apparent handball at the other end by Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Video Assistant Referee did not consider it worthy of a spot-kick.

Jurgen Klopp's men doubled their lead seven minutes later when Mohamed Salah nodded in a perfect cross from Andrew Robertson and City were looked to be sinking without a trace.

They held out until half-time but Liverpool made it three in the 51st minute, Jordan Henderson's cross finding Sadio Mane at the back post and while Bernardo Silva's strike with 12 minutes left ensured it would be a slightly nervy finish, Klopp's men hung on to move eight points clear of Leicester and Chelsea with City still fourth.