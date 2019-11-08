Kjetil Zachariassen Writes To Norwegian Embassy Over Impasse With Kotoko

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kjetil Zachariassen has written to the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana over his impasse with the club.

The gaffer who is under contract with the Porcupine Warriors until 2020 is currently in Cote d’Ivoire after he was asked to stay behind for security reasons following the team’s 2-0 loss to FC San Pedro.

According to Oyerepa Sports, Kjetil Zachariassen and his agent Charles Kouadio have written to the Norwegian Embassy about the current situation with Kotoko after they directed the coach to report to work by close of Friday as the team resumes training on Monday.

It is understood that the Norwegian Embassy has assured the gaffer of his security and has indicated that he can return to Ghana.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, agent Charles Kouadio said, “I will be coming also and I wrote Ivorian embassy too.

“We must come. The letter said he should come and resume work on Monday”.

The situation between the club and Kjetil Zachariassen remains complicated with several reports indicating that the Kumasi-based club wants to get rid of him.