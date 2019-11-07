Man Utd Cruise Past Partizan To Go Through To Europa League Last 32

Manchester United cruised past Partizan Belgrade to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League with two games to spare.

First-half goals from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial were followed by a powerful finish from Marcus Rashford after the break to complete United's biggest home win since August.

The result keeps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men top of Group L. Victory in their final match against AZ Alkmaar on 12 December will ensure a top seeding in the last 32, no matter what happens when they go to Kazakhstan to play Astana in three weeks.

They are the only side in the competition not to concede a goal this season. It also extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League to 15 matches, three short of Chelsea's tournament record of 18.

It wasn't all good news for United, though. Scott McTominay hurt the inside of his right foot in an innocuous challenge and although the Scotland midfielder tried to continue, he had to be replaced by Jesse Lingard 15 minutes from time.