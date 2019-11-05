Ghana FA Celebrate Legendary Abedi Ayew Pele

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] have eulogized legendary Abedi Ayew Pele as he celebrates his 55th birthday today.

The pacy forward is regarded as one of the country's greatest footballers of all time due to his immense contribution to the Black Stars team.

He established himself after guiding Olympique Marseille to UEFA Champions League glory in 1993 and went on to win that year’s African Footballer of the year award.

Ayew also featured for several Clubs including Lyon, Torino and 1860 Munich.

He was part of Ghana's squad that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew He was named African Footballer of the Year three times.

He scored 33 goals in 77 appearances for the Senior National team from 1982 to 1998 where he brought his international football to an end after the Cup of Nations tournament in Burkina Faso.