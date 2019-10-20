Ghana Fails To Qualify For 2020 CHAN After Drawing Blank With Burkina Faso

Ghana has failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship, for the second consecutive times by the same opponent, Burkina Faso after failing to score a goal in Ouagadougou.

Maxwell Konadu made a change in the line up from the last game after replacing the injured Jerry Akaminko with Benjamin Afutu in midfield.

The Black Stars failed to create chances against a resilient Stallions in a game with few shots on target registered in a disappointing first 45 minutes.

Emmanuel Ocran and Diawise Taylor were brought on after the break with Ghana coming close in the 72 minutes through Shafiu Mumuni but Aboubacar Sawadogo was there to save it for Burkina Faso.

Appiah Maccarthy was brought on and immediately combined with Justice Blay to put Fatau Mohammed through but the ball was eventually cleared from danger.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, as they qualify to the 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

The Stallions defeated the local-based Black Stars 1-0 last month at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, putting them on the advantage before the second leg.

In 2017, the Black Stars were denied a ticket for the 2018 CHAN Championship in Morocco by the same opponent.