Black Stars B Team Feel Neglected By GFA Normalization Committee Ahead Of Burkina Faso Clash

Ghana’s Black Stars B players and the technical team have expressed worry over the GFA Normalisation Committee’s neglect ahead of their 2020 CHAN qualifier crucial return leg against Burkina Faso.

According to Sportsworldghana.com, the Normalisation Committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah has not bothered to even engage the playing body nor the technical team to know the happenings in camp let alone motivating them financially ahead of their trip to Burkina Faso.

The team returned home Monday night from Senegal after finishing second in the just ended Wafu Cup of Nations and quickly moved to camp in Accra to continue preparation for the epic away game.

Speaking exclusively to out outfit on condition of anonymity, a member of the team said, "We feel being neglected by the GFA Normalisation Committee because they have not paid any attention to since when started camping in Kumasi and that is very worrisome, at least they should visit us and say something to the players to motivate them ahead of the big game in Ouagadougou,”

The Black Stars shockingly lost 1-0 at home in the first leg in Kumasi and will be hoping to win the reverse fixture to ensure they book qualification to the 2020 CHAN Championship.

The must-win game is slated for 22nd October 2019 in Ouagadougou.