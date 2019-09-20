Celebration of Our World Boxing Champions Book Launched

One of Ghana's best sports journalists, Ekow Asmah, has launched his third book “Celebration of Our World Champions Vol. 3” in Accra at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The book chronicles Ghana’s 10 world boxing champions: David “Poison” Kotey, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Alfred “Cobra” Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe, Isaac Dogboe and Richard Commey.

The book also delves into the stories of the boxers and their paths to personal greatness as well as glory and recognition for Ghana.

Ekow Asmah said that he was moved to write the book in order to give Ghanaian boxing fans a reference point in terms of the sport to help better appreciate Ghana’s champions in boxing.

He added that sports journalists would also gain a lot of from reading the book since it would better inform of the nation's greatest fighters.

More importantly, he said that the book was meant to highlight how much had given to the country in terms of global prominence and thus, boxing needed to be given much more coverage by the sports media.

In attendance were some of the nation’s former world champions such as Azumah Nelson, David “Poison” Kotey, and Nana Yaw Konadu.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Peter Zweenes, Affail Monney who is the GJA President and leading personalities in the domain of boxing were also at the function.

The first copy of the book was bought for boxing promoter, Alex Ntimoah - Boakye of Box Office Promotions, who staged the biggest fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena for an amount of GHS 1,050 while Technical Advisor to the Sports Minister, Dr. Owusu Ansah, also bought a copy for GHS 1,000.

The most expensive purchase on the night went to Peter Zweenes, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, who paid an amount of GHS 5,000 for a copy of the book.

The Prempeh College 1983 year group purchased a copy for GHS 1,000.

After the event, David Kotey, Azumah Nelson, and Nana Yaw Konadu expressed their gratitude to Asmah for capturing their story and giving Ghanaians the chance to learn of their exploits in the ring.

Barima Zoom Zomm Azumah Nelson and D. K. Poson were presented with paintings done for them by an artist as a way of celebrating their careers, as the event was going on.

Though David Kotey was Ghana’s first world boxing champion, Sumoo Pappoe “Love” Allotey was the first Ghanaian to attempt winning the world title at super-featherweight when he took on Gabriel “Flash” Elorde of the Philippines in 1963.