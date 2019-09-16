SHOCKING: Maxwell Konadu Drops Big Names Ahead Of CHAN Qualifier Against Burkina Faso

Coach Maxwell Konadu has named his final 25 man squad ahead of Black Stars B's 2020 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Fason.

Sixteen players have been dropped from his team ahead of Friday's encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The squad include three players from Hearts of Oak namely Manaf Umar, Benjamin Agyare and Benjamin Afutu with Abdul Rahman of Aduana Stars.

Shockingly, 2017 WAFU gold medalist Joseph Addo has also been dropped by former Wa All Stars trainer.

The team commenced preparations in Kumasi last month for the all-important qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Coach Konadu’s side are also expected to represent the country in the upcoming WAFU tournament to be staged in Senegal.

Below is the full list;

Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak)

Mudasiru Salifu (Kotoko)

Isaac Hagan (Karela)

Fatawu Abdul Rahman (Aduana Stars)

Daniel Lomotey (WAFA)

Isaac Kwain (Karela United)

Benjamin Yorke (Sarmatex)

Patrick Arthur (Dreams FC)

Ansah Botway (Liberty Professional)

Mubarik Yussif (Ashanti Gold)

Benjamin Afutu Kotey (Hearts of Oak)

Manaf Umar (Hearts of Oak)

Stephen Okai (Great Olympics)

Obed Bentum (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Chris Shaw (Unity FC)