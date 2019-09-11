ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
11.09.2019 Football News

Here Are The Eight Nations That Have Qualified For AFCON U23 In Egypt

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The list of CAF U-23 nations to represent the continent in Japan at Tokyo 2020 are almost decided.

Africa’s final top eight nations for AFCON U23 have quite the expected names.

Yet there are a couple of North African countries who’ve failed to progress to Egypt in November.

West Africa will be represented by the usual big forces of Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana but surprisingly no Senegal.

The South of the continent will offer South Africa and Zambia - while Egypt qualifies as hosts.

All eight qualified teams:

  • Egypt
  • South Africa
  • Zambia
  • Ghana
  • Cameroon
  • Ivory Coast
  • Nigeria
  • Mali

So how does the qualification to the Olympics get decided?

The eight nations will be placed into two groups of four. The top two nations of each group will make the top four where the two finalists and third finisher will achieve the big Olympic dream.

Africa’s final three for the AFCON U23 could meet some of the biggest footballing nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and Germany in Tokyo next year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
