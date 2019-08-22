Asamoah Gyan Mourns Former Ghana Striker Junior Agogo

The general skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has mourned former Ghana striker, Junior Manuel Agogo.

The former Zamalek forward passed away on Thursday morning in a hospital in London.

The exact cause of his demise remains unknown but Agogo suffered a devastating stroke in 2015 and had been battling recovery.

The once burly striker became a toast of Ghanaians with his star performances for the Black Stars in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

He netted 12 times for Ghana in 27 appearances.



Agogo enjoyed an awesome club career spanning 15 years and featured for 15 different teams – 9 from England including Sheffield Wednesday where he started his career in 1997, Oldham Athletic, Chester City, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Queens Park Rangers, Barnet, Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

He also spent years 2000 and 2001 playing in the MLS with Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes.

Junior Agogo joined Egyptian giants Zamalek FC months after his poster boy show for Ghana at Afcon 2008.

He, however, moved on to Cypriot side Apollon Limassol the following season and then to Scottish side Hibernian FC before retiring in 2012.

He scored a total of 113 goals in 350 games during his club career.