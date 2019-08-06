Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.08.2019 Football News

Kwesi Appiah Deserves Another Chance Despite AFCON Failure - Awudu Issaka

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwesi Appiah Deserves Another Chance Despite AFCON Failure - Awudu Issaka
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Former Black Starlet attacker, Awudu Issaka has called on Ghanaians Coach Kwesi Appiah the second chance as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Kwesi Appiah has come under pressure after failing to end the country's trophyless jinx in Egypt.

Football loving fans have agitated for the sacking of the 59-year-old since the Black Stars exit from the tournament.

It is believed that Kwesi Appiah's contract will end in December.

However, Awudu Issaka believes the former Al Khartoum manager has learnt his lessons and will come good in the next tournament.

“Ghanaians are not happy about the coach and wants him gone, because he failed, but at the end of the day he is our own man, and if you look at the new proposal (Code of conduct) that will regulate the players behaviour, it means he has learned from his mistakes, let forgive and give him another chance," he told Atinka FM.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

NAM1 Released

2 hours ago

Court Refuses To Reduce NAM1's Bail Amount

5 hours ago

body-container-line