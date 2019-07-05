OFFICIAL: Kwame Baah Completes Asante Kotoko Move

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah, on a three-year deal.

The National U-23, Black Meteors, shot-stopper signed the dotted lines at the club’s secretariat in Kumasi on Thursday.

Kwame Baah's signing follows the passing of medical examinations conducted by the medical team.

Asante Kotoko are eyeing a remarkable Champions League campaign next season, and seek to augment the goalkeeping department wildly dominated by first choice and Black Stars keeper, Felix Annan.

Kwame Baah is seen as a good fix due to his impressive form and experienced in-between the sticks.

The goalkeeper made his competitive debut in 2015 with Kpando Hearts of Lions in the Division-One League.

He moved to Inter Allies by the end of the 2015 season, having signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side.

Kwame Baah became the first-choice goalkeeper and later on as deputy captain prior to the 2017 season.

Kwame Baah featured for the Ghana U-20, Black Satellites, at the 2015 U20 African Cup of Nations, playing an important role in the third-place match by stopping a penalty.

He subsequently received a call up for the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, assuming the role of reserve goalkeeper for the side.

Kwame Baah also featured in the Black Satellites' four qualifier games for the 2017 U-20 African Cup of Nations.