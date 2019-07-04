Hearts of Oak Set To Unveil New Umbro Kits [VIDEO]

Accra Hearts of Oak will officially outdoor their new jerseys from Kits manufacturing giants Umbro next week Wednesday.

In 2018, Hearts of Oak signed a long-term sponsorship deal with English kits manufacturers, Umbro.

And according to reports, the kits arrived in Ghana earlier last month.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4:00 PM.

The deal was brokered by their former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mark Noonan.

The replica jerseys for the club's fans are sold at Gh¢ 150 and 160.

Video below...

