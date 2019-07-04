Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
04.07.2019 Football News

Willian To Miss Copa Final With Hamstring Injury

By AFP
Willian To Miss Copa Final With Hamstring Injury
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Brazil's attacking midfielder Willian will miss Sunday's Copa America final against Peru after injuring his hamstring, the tournament hosts said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Chelsea player was a second-half substitute in Brazil's 2-0 semifinal victory over arch-rivals Argentina, coming on for winger Everton.

A Brazil football federation (CBF) spokesman said Willian had felt "pain in his hamstring" and was sent for tests on Wednesday afternoon where it was found that he had a "pulled muscle".

Brazilian media said he was injured during Tuesday's match.

The CBF spokesman said the recovery time needed meant Willian would miss the final.

Eight-time Copa winners Brazil are through to their 20th final, but first since last lifting the trophy in 2007, with a 3-0 victory over Argentina.

Willian had not started any of their five tournament matches so far but came on in four of them, scoring in their 5-0 group stage win over Peru and also slotting home a shoot-out penalty in the quarterfinal victory against Paraguay.

He has 69 caps for Brazil, scoring nine times since making his debut in 2011.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Two companies blacklisted for smuggling planting for food fe...

3 hours ago

Parliament to consider Bill to allow dual citizens to hold p...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line