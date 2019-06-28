Modern Ghana logo

28.06.2019

AFCON 2019: Kwadwo Asamoah Set To Start For Ghana On Saturday Against Cameroon

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

Inter Milan left-wing-back, Kwadwo Asamoah is set to be given a starting role in Ghana’s second Group F match against Cameroon on Saturday as they look to get their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on track.

The versatile player who flourishes when deployed in midfield missed out on the Black Stars opening match in the tournament against Benin last Tuesday which ended in a two-all draw at the Ismailia Stadium.

Ghana now has to go all out with their best team to ensure they win their next match in the tournament or risk being booted out if other results do not go their way.

With that in mind and the injury of Captain Andre Dede Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah looks set to make his first start at the prestigious tournament when the Black Stars lock horns with the Indomitable Lions.

He is likely to partner Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, as well as Deportivo Alaves defensive midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park.

If Ghana manages to beat Cameroon, they could end up top of the Group F standings as they bid to end a 37-year old trophy drought.

The match will be played on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Ismailia Stadium. Kick off time is at 17:00GMT.

