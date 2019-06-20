AFCON 2019: Ex-Black Stars Player Laryea Kingston Lands Punditry Gig With SuperSport

Ex-Black Stars attacker, Laryea Kingston has been selected amongst top pundits on the continent as well as formal footballers to work as analysts for broadcast giants SuperSport, throughout the period of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The leading sports broadcasters in African will once again provide coverage of the continental showdown this year to give viewers across the continent an opportunity to witness great and exciting football.

With CAF having expanded the tournament from 16 to 24 countries, SuperSport is looking to provide unmatched coverage for its audience, ensuring that they feel every moment.

This year they are adopting a system that will see first-class analysts from all over the continent, assessing the various matches that will be played. They will, therefore, engage the services of some formal footballers to properly analyze the games.

Ghana’s Laryea Kingston joins Nigerian Legends Jay-Jay Okocha and Joseph Yobo, top tactician Pitso Mosimane of South Africa and some other pundits from other parts of the continent.

SuperSport disclosed on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha and decorated Coach Pitso Mosimane will lead the pack of analysts for this year’s tournament.

Others to appear on the panel includes Stanton Fredericks, Modise, Bartlett, Gavin Hunt, Musa Otieno (Kenya), David Obua (Uganda), Joseph Yobo (Nigeria), as well as Tinashe Nengomashe (Zimbabwe).

Meanwhile, SuperSport has selected Carol Tshabalala, Mozes Priaz, Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews, and Lwazi Ziqubu as the frontline presenters for the coverage of the AFCON.

The 2019 AFCON will start on Friday, June 21, 2019, with the host nation, Egypt expected to play Zimbabwe in the opening match at 20:00GMT.