AFCON 2019: 'Forget About Winning AFCON' - Eagle Prophet To Black Stars

The Founder and General Overseer of the God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi has reiterated that the Black Stars cannot end the country's 37 years trophy drought following the recent captaincy controversy.

According to him, the captaincy issue between Andre Dede Ayew and Asamoah Gyan is the reason why Ghana will not clinch the 2019 AFCON.

Andre Ayew has been named as the skipper for the Black Stars whereas Asamoah Gyan will serve as the general captain.

Gyan, 33, announced his decision to retire permanently from the national team due to the changes the coach made ahead of the tournament.

However, the former Liberty Professionals rescinded his decision after a presidential intervention.

But Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi claims that there is no unity in the team despite President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo resolving the captaincy fracas.

"God revealed to me that Black Stars would win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations if there is no confusion between Dede Ayew (Captain) and Asamoah Gyan (General captain)," he told Royal TV.

"Ghana should forget the 2019 AFCON. The appointment of the new captain has generated confusion among the duo."

"Dede Ayew should have been appointed as the new captain after Asamoah Gyan retires from the Black Stars. It shouldn't have been what has happened."

"In the previous revelation (which revealed that Ghana will win the 2019 AFCON), indicated that we should avoid confusion in the team but there is no unity," he ended.

Eagle Prophet latest prophecy contradicts what he said earlier this year that the Black Stars will end their continental trophy drought by crowning this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau, however, the Black Stars will play Benin on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium.

Black Stars last won the AFCON trophy in 1982, Libya, and have been losing finalists on three occasions in 1992 (Senegal), 2010 (Angola) and 2015 (Equatorial Guinea).