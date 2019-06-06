Majeed Waris Congratulates Enock Kwateng After Bordeaux Move

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Majeed Waris has congratulated Enock Kwateng after completing his move to French club Girondins de Bordeaux.

The French-born Ghanaian international joined the French Ligue 1 outfit from FC Nantes following the expiration of his contract.

The 22-year-old joins The Navy Blue and Whites on a four-year.

He made 30 league appearances for Nantes last season, starting 22 of those games.

Born to Ghanaian parents in France, Kwateng has represented the European nation at various youth levels.

He has indicated his readiness to switch international allegiance to play for Ghana at senior level.