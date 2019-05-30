AFCON 2019:Mubarak Wakaso Pays Courtesy Call On New Ya-Na Ahead Of AFCON

Desportivo Alaves and Black Stars midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso has paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II) at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi ahead of the 2019 Africa cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 29-year-old spent some time interacting with the King on Thursday before presenting him with his club jersey.

Wakaso is enjoying a brief holiday in his native Tamale.

He is expected to join his Black Stars teammates on June 1 for the three weeks camping in Dubai.