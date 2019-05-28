Andre Ayew Set To Return To Swansea City After Confirming Fenerbahce Departure

Turkish giants, Fenerbahce have confirmed the departure of Andre Ayew after an unimpressive loan spell.

Ayew, 29, joined the Istanbul based from Swansea City in a loan deal with an option of staying at the club on a permananet basis.

The Black Stars skipper was an unused substitute in his side’s 3-1 home win over Antalyaspor due to injury.

Ayew confirmed his departure speaking with Fenerbahce official TV station after the game: "First of all, I want to thank the fans, the club, and the staff. I am leaving this great club with lots of experience. It was a very tough year for us but at least we have managed to finish the season strongly.

"Let’s hope Fenerbahce have a great season in the next campaign. Speaking personally, I have to say that I should have done better. This is a huge club and the memories will remain with me forever.”

The English Championship side Swansea City asset didn’t impress the technical handlers of the club to earn himself a permanent deal.

He played 38 games for Fenerbahce in all competitions, registering only five goals.

Ayew whose contract with Swansea City runs until June 2021 will return to the Liberty Stadium in this transfer window.