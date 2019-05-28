AFCON 2019: Date For Ghana Friendly With South Africa And Namibia Confirmed

The dates for Black Stars friendly with Namibia and South Africa has been confirmed.

Ghana are set to camp in Dubai before the start of Africa's finest tournament in Egypt which starts from June 21 to July 19.

The confirmation date for both friendlies was made known when Coach Kwesi Appiah named his provisional squad for the 32nd edition of the tournament.

The Black Stars will first take on Namibia on Sunday, June 9.

Five days later, the Black Stars will take on South Africa on Friday, June 14 before they jet off to Egypt.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The African football powerhouse are on a mission to end its 37 years trophy drought.