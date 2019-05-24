AFCON 2019: Which Country Will Win This Year’s AFCON?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2019 kicks off with 24 teams vying for the tournament trophy. This year’s event is the 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations and will take place in Egypt.

It will be the fifth time record Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt have hosted the event. Fans can wager on the African Cup of Nations 2019 all summer long with this betting site and predict the team they believe will lift the trophy.

The tournament kicks off on June 21st. Only one team will walk away with the tournament trophy. Which nation will it be?

Egypt – The Favourite

Egypt have won seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Leading sportsbooks have the hosts listed as the favourite to win the eighth tournament.

The Pharaohs were beaten finalists in 2017 as Cameroon won 2-1. Egypt haven’t won the Africa Cup of Nations since 2010. Egypt manager Javier Aguirre has called up Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to lead them back to the final.

Senegal – Potential winner?

Senegal have never won the Africa Cup of Nations. That hasn’t stopped sportsbooks from placing Senegal as the pre-tournament second-favourite. Senegal should be able to get through Group C without issue. They will play Algeria, Kenya, and Tanzania in the group stage. On paper, Algeria should be their only difficult game.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Inter Milan’s Keita Balde, and Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate could bring Senegal their first ever Africa Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal have the talent to win it all.

Ghana – Most experienced

Ghana head into the tournament with an experienced squad of players plying their trades in Europe. Andre and Jordan Ayew will be counted on to score goals, but Ghana have plenty of scoring weapons all over the pitch.

The big news is Asamoah Gyan’s return to international football after Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo called the 33-year-old forward and talked him into coming out of retirement.

Ghana have lifted four Africa Cup of Nations trophies previously.

Nigeria – Can they challenge for the trophy?

Nigeria should have little difficulty qualifying for the knockout round. The Super Eagles will play Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi in the group stage. They should have no difficulty winning all three games.

Manager Gernot Rohr is under pressure to win as 1st Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation Seyi Akinwunmi stated he expects Nigeria to be at their best. Nigeria’s biggest problem may be in the goalscoring department. Rohr may have difficulty finding someone to score once the group stage starts and the competition gets more difficult.

Morocco – Tough rough to the knockout stage

Morocco have been tagged as leading sportsbooks’ fifth favourite to win the tournament. Their route to the group stage may not be easy, however. Morocco must play the Ivory Coast, South Africa, and Namibia in the group stage.

Ivory Coast and South Africa won’t be pushovers, but Morocco do have plenty of experience. The Atlas Lions are coming off of the World Cup 12 months ago and will feel confident of going deep in the Africa Nations Cup 2019 tournament.