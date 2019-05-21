Blame Coach Kwesi Appiah For Asamoah Gyan's Premature Retirement - Alhaji Grusah

Outspoken football administrator, Alhaji Grussah has insisted that Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah must be blamed for Asamoah Gyan's retirement from the national team.

On Monday, May 20, the former Sunderland forward issued a statement of retiring from the national team with a month to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

In Gyan's statement. it was clear that the Kayserispor forward was not happy with Kwesi Appiah's decision to make him the general captain of the Black Stars.

And according to the King Faisal life financier, Coach Kwesi Appiah must be blamed for the premature retirement of Asamoah Gyan.

"I will blame Akwasi Appiah for Asamoah Gyan's premature retirement because you have not named your squad for the tournament so why do u call him on the captaincy issue, he told Ashhfm.

"Asamoah Gyan has been in the team for so many years but has not won any trophy for the Nation so he can go"

"Ghana does not belong to Asamoah Gyan so he can go and I don't think Ghana will lose anything from his retirement"

Alhaji Grussah also mentioned that the Black Stars can do away with their all-time top scorer because there have been players who even won trophies for the country but upon their retirement the team never retrogressed.

"There have been best players who have played for the National team and won trophies for the Nation so Asamoah Gyan can go. We won't lose anything for his exclusion.

"Akwasi Appiah made a very big mistake in talking to Asamoah Gyan about the captaincy because you have not named your squad for the tournament but you rush to talk about the captaincy which was wrong", he concluded.

Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals in 106 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana. He played in seven AFCON and three World Cups for the team.