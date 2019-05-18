Modern Ghana logo

18.05.2019 Football News

[Video] Kwabena Agyepong Watches Live Match Between Fortuna Dusseldorf And Hannover 96 At Dusseldorf Spiel Arena

Staff Writer
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong is current at the Dusseldorf Spiel Arena watching Fortuna Dusseldorf beat Hannover 96 on the last day of the 2019 German Bundesliga season today, Saturday May 18.

The match just ended with 2- 1 in favour of Dusseldorf with Hannover 96 relegated to the 2nd tier.

Mr Agyepong led a group of Engineers, Project Managers and Contractors to a technical meeting on latest developments in Concrete Technology at the invitation of German firm MC Bauchemie Muller at their plant in Bottrop near Dusseldorf.

He is a Ghanaian Civil Engineer, Politician and Sports aficionado.

Watch Video and Images below:

