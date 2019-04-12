Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.04.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Abubakar Damba Wants Black Stars To Avoid Egypt In Group Phase

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports AFCON 2019: Abubakar Damba Wants Black Stars To Avoid Egypt In Group Phase
APR 12, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Former Ghanaian international, Abubakari Damba wants the Black Stars to avoid host Egypt in the AFCON draw on Friday.

The four-time African champions have been unseeded in today's draw, meaning they will be in a group with some of the continent's top opposition including Egypt.

Despite being disappointed that Ghana lost top seed, the former shot-stopper prefers the team in a group with Cameroon than the Pharoahs.

"The Afcon is the finest tournament on the continent and as the draw gets closer, there are a lot of expectations," Damba told Goal.

"We are hungry for the trophy but my only disappointment is that Ghana is not among the top seeds due to the use of the Fifa rankings.

"But we are still hopeful that we will be put in a group that favours us, even though we must be prepared for anything."

"I will want us to have a draw of not-too-strong countries but the game in Africa has evolved now, and there are no minnows in football.

"It's just about your own qualities and how you are able to exploit the weakness of your opponents. So I don't really mind who we face, but not the host nation - Egypt."

Damba was a member of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the competition in 1992.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

48 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line