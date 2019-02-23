Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14 minutes ago | Football News

Ghana Ranked 6th Best National Team In Africa

By Nuhu Adams
Ghana Ranked 6th Best National Team In Africa

According to eurotopteams.com rankings as at 23rd February, 2019, the Black Stars are the 6th best national team in Africa in the last seventeen years.

The rankings take into consideration all international matches played by national teams since 1st January, 2002.

In this period, Ghana have played 197 matches which includes Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup, International friendlies and others.

Out of the 197 matches, the Black Stars managed 87 wins, 49 draws and 61 losses which amount to 5377 points.

In the World, Ghana are ranked 40th out of 213 countries.

Here are top 30 national teams in Africa;

223201924641 vaqdthfssn ghanaranking

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Atsu Reveals Best Moment In AFCON
Real Madrid Players Want Ronaldo's Juventus Eliminated From Champions League
CAF CC: We Here For The Three Points - Kotoko Coach
Hearts of Oak Train Ahead Of Dreams FC Clash On Sunday [PHOTOS]
TOP STORIES

Police Tightens Security At NDC Presidential Primary Today

3 hours ago

NDC Presidential Primary: 23, 217 Voters To Cast Ballot In V...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line