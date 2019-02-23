Ghana Ranked 6th Best National Team In Africa

According to eurotopteams.com rankings as at 23rd February, 2019, the Black Stars are the 6th best national team in Africa in the last seventeen years.

The rankings take into consideration all international matches played by national teams since 1st January, 2002.

In this period, Ghana have played 197 matches which includes Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup, International friendlies and others.

Out of the 197 matches, the Black Stars managed 87 wins, 49 draws and 61 losses which amount to 5377 points.

In the World, Ghana are ranked 40th out of 213 countries.

Here are top 30 national teams in Africa;