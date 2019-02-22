Chelsea Beat Malmo To Reach Last 16 Of Europa League

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a marvellous second-half goal as Chelsea cruised into the Europa League last 16 with victory over Malmo at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who led 2-1 from the first leg, started slowly but improved markedly after the break.

Olivier Giroud gave them the lead on the night by tapping home, before Ross Barkley floated in a free-kick moments after Rasmus Bengtsson was sent off.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, then drove in from the right before firing in a late third.

Whether this result will ease the pressure on Blues manager Maurizio Sarri remains to be seen.

Their next two matches - against Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, and Tottenham in the Premier League next week - will be bigger tests.