Hearts of Oak Youngster Moro Dungu Is Dead

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed that their youth player, Moro Dungu has passed on Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old who is a member of the Auroras team passed on after a short illness and will be buried on Thursday.

He was a staunch Muslim and will be given the religious burial right on the same day.

The Phobians confirmed the news on their Twitter handle, sending condolences to the family of the youngster.

The death of Moro comes just few days after the passing of Premier League winning coach Yussif Abubakar.

