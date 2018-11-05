CAF Awards Gala To Be Held On January 8 2019

The Organizing Committee for the Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) Gala Awards has scheduled January 8, 2019, as the date for footballers, officials and administrators to be honoured.

The Awards Gala as an event where footballers, officials and administrators who distinguished themselves during the year under review are honoured. The next edition for the year 2018 under review will be held in the capital city of Senegal, Dakar.

The categories for the Awards 2018 have also been concluded after the meeting by the Organizing Committee.

The following are the categories:

1. African Player of the Year

2. Women’s Player of the Year

3. Youth Player of the Year

4. Men’s Coach of the Year

5. Women’s Coach of the Year

6. Men’s National Team of the Year

7. Women’s National Team of the Year

8. Goal of the Year

9. Africa Finest XI

10. Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year

11. Platinum Award

The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year will be decided by the following :

– CAF Technical & Development Committee

– Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

-Coaches and Captains of the 54 Member Associations

The categories – Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year will be elected by :

– CAF Technical & Development Committee

– Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

For the first time, FIFPro will coordinate the Africa Finest XI whilst the Goal of the Year will be decided via online public voting.

Nominees for the various awards will be selected based on their performance in the year 2018.