Blame Kwesi Nyantakyi For My Lack Of Playing Time At National Team Level - Dong Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak star, Bernard Dada Dong Bortey has given the clearest indication that former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi schemed his opportunities at the national team level.

The 36-year-old has been one of the best local players that have graced the Ghana Premier League during his days at Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

According to him, even though Mr Nyantakyi was a good man but has been the reason why he did not flourish at the national team.

"Former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi was a good man but we all know what has happened to him," he told Citi TV.

"I was playing very well but he was the reason why I did not get enough playing at the national team level," he added.