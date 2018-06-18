Five Member Committee Is 'Fraudulent And Bogus' - Takyi Arhin

Controversial Football Administrator, Takyi Arhin has taken a swipe at the five-member committee tasked to reform football in Ghana as 'fraudulent and bogus'.

Dr, Kofi Amoah, GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fainoo, Ms Eva Okyere former Black Stars players, Abedi Pele and Rev Osei Kofi.

Head of Sports at Peace FM, Dan Kweku Yeboah was also included to serve as the Spokesperson for the Committee.

The five-member committee has been tasked to draw a roadmap for Ghana football after airing of the "Number 12" documentary which exposed the rot and corruption in Ghana football.

The Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO says the appointment of major critics of the Kwesi Nyantakyi led-administration are misplaced insisting they are unfit to serve on the committee.

"Let's be truthful to ourselves and say that this committee is fraudulent and bogus," he told Asempa FM

"Take a look at Dr Kofi Amoah. He told us in 2004 that he did not know anything about football administration, and so what has changed.

"Eva Okyere was a disaster while serving on the Disciplinary Committee of the FA for many years. She was an astute journalist but as an officer of the FA, she failed woefully.

"What does Rev. Osei Kofi knows about modern day football administration. He knows nothing, yet he has found himself there. It's putting square pegs in round holes.

"Abedi Pele was banned for engaging in match-fixing. We remember the 31-0 scoreline against Okwahu United."

"Perhaps apart from Kudjoe Fianoo and Dan Kwaku Yeboah, none of them deserve to be there.

"Like I said this committee is dead on arrival and they can't do anything to change football.

"We welcome reforms but not with this committee."