Ernest Asante scores and misses penalty as Nordsjaelland win in Danish top flight

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante had a mixed night for FC Nordsjjaelland as he scored and missed a penalty in their 1-0 victory over Helsingor at the Right to Dream Park on Monday.

Asante, 28, is having a dream start to the Danish top-flight league after bagging 5 goals in five games for the Red Tigers prior to the encounter against Helsingor.

The speedy winger got off the mark in the 15th minute after racing clear of two defenders to power home the winner.

He was presented with a glorious opportunity to extend his side's lead in the 32nd minute after they were awarded a penalty but he fluffed his lines.

Asante was replaced with Mathias Rasmussen with three minutes left to play.

Meanwhile, compatriots and teammates Collins Tanor and Godsway Donyoh lasted for 68 and 63 minutes respectively.

Manager Kasper Hjulmund's side regain their top spot with sixteen points after six games.

