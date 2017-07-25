TOP STORIES
Jordan Ayew fires blank in Swansea City’s final pre-season game
Swansea City ended their pre-season tour of American unbeaten as a wasteful attacking display saw them held to a goalless draw against North Carolina FC.
Leroy Fer and Jordan Ayew had the visitors best chances, but countless other promising situations were not capitalised on at the WakeMed Soccer Park.
While Paul Clement may well be frustrated his side could not end their 10-day trip on a winning note, he will probably be largely satisfied with a solid tour where he has been able to ramp up the workload on his squad in challenging conditions, with the heat again a factor here.
The head coach opted to start with a diamond system before later switching to 4-2-3-1, with the former proving more effective on the night.
Tammy Abraham was one of the evening's main plus points, the striker looking sharp on his first Swansea start, while Ayew and Tom Carroll also stood out.
The pre-season campaign now returns to UK soil for games against Birmingham City and Sampdoria, before the serious business begins against Southampton in less than three weeks.
In that time there will be issues to be dealt with - most notably the Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer saga - as the start of the new Premier League campaign looms on the horizon.
Clement fielded a pretty much full strength side from the start and saw his team dominate possession during the early going as they looked to move their hosts - who play in the American second tier with aspirations of getting to the MLS - around.
They proved particularly adept at breaking North Carolina's attempts to pen them in with a high press, with several balls in the forward channels causing the NASL side problems.
Ayew was presented with a good goal scoring chance on the 85th minute but over elaboration meant the chance was gone.
His team is now expected to return to Europe where they will continue shaping up for the season.
