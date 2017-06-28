TOP STORIES
Our need is what we have to ask for and not our want which can bring us destruction.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Ebusua Dwarfs chief Nana Aidoo predicts 3-0 win against Kotoko in today's cracker
Ebusua Dwarfs chief Nana Aidoo has predicted a 3-0 win against Kotoko in Wednesday's top cracker in the Ghanaian top-flight.
The Mysterious side host the Porcupine Warriors seeking to protect their unbeaten home record this season.
However, the side's big clash has been clouded by striker Nicholas Gyan, whose unsavoury comment against Hearts of Oak has brought him under the spotlight negatively.
But Dwarfs chief, Nana Aidoo, who is on holidays in New Jersey, USA, has backed the side to kill the reinvigorated sid.
"I have prayed and I know what I'm talking about. We are going to score Kotoko 3-0 in Cape Coast today,' he told Accra-based Peace FM
"Striker Nichols Gyan will increase his goal tally today.
"I have spoken with the players and the entire team and they know what's at stake.
"We made former coach Michael Osei cry last season and we intend to make their foreign coach do same this year.
"I will urge the supporters to come to the stadium in their numbers to support the team."
Dwarfs are 5th on the table with 27 points, two adrift of the fourth-placed team ahead of the meeting of the two sides.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News