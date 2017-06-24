TOP STORIES
Ghana set to arrive in Houston today ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies
Ghana's senior national men's team are expected to arrive in American state of Texas on Saturday evening ahead of the friendlies against Mexico and the United States.
The Black Stars left the Ghanaian capital on Friday night for the long journey for the two matches to be played in Houston and Connecticut respectively.
Ghana will play Mexico in Houston on Wednesday before travelling to Connecticut where they face arch-rivals the United States in friendlies.
The squad is expected to land in Houston - the venue for the first of the two matches- later on Saturday to allow enough time for recovery from the long journey.
The two friendly matches against Mexico and USA will help the Black Stars in their preparations ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana will face Congo in two back-to-back matches in September in the next round of qualifiers for World Cup to be held in Russia next year.
Ghana have one point from two matches in the World Cup qualifiers after sharing the spoils goalless at home with Uganda and losing 2-0 to Egypt, whom they trail by five points.
Victories in the two matches will enhance their chances of qualifying and the friendlies against Mexico and the USA is seen as the preparation for September's games.
